Right-handed batsman Sarfaraz Khan scored impressive 153 during Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy 2021-22 quarterfinal. Khan scored 153 off 205 balls before being dismissed by Mayank Mishra. The Mumbai batsman smashed 14 fours and four sixes during his stay at the crease.

6th 150+ score for Sarfaraz Khan in the last 13 innings in Ranji Trophy - he is going through a dream run, fantastic show with the bat. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 7, 2022

