A memorable match and a memorable innings in Big Bash League 2022-23 saw Sydney Thunder crumbling to 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the latest round of fixtures. Even big names like Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw couldn't save the shambolic incident from happening and as a result Sydney Thunder achieved the shameful record of lowest team total in BBL history as well the lowest team total in Senior Men's T20 cricket history. Lowest Team Total in BBL History: Sydney Thunder Bowled for Just 15 Runs Against Adelaide Strikers .

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Video Highlights

