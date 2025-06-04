In the opening match of the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, ARCS Andheri will clash against SoBo Mumbai Falcons on June 4. The ARCS Andheri vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons match will be played at D Y Patil Stadium, and will start at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the T20 Mumbai League in India, and will provide viewing options for ARCS Andheri vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons on Star Sports TV channels. For online live streaming viewing options of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, fans can log onto JioHotstar for all the action of the ARCS Andheri vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons match. T20 Mumbai League 2025 Launches New Anthem For Third Season, Rohit Sharma Makes Guest Appearance as Brand Ambassador (Watch Video).

T20 Mumbai League 2025 Live

(2/3) Introducing T20 Mumbai Season 3’s official sponsors and partners. Catch every six, wicket, and breakout story from 4 – 12 June 🤩 📍Wankhede & DY Patil Stadium Tickets at the link in bio 🎟️ Watch live at @jiohotstar and @starsportsindia#T20Mumbai #AalaReAglaStar pic.twitter.com/2p5fZIRgej — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)