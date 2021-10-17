Oman kicked off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in style with a thumping 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in a first round, Group B match at the Al-Amerat Stadium on Sunday, October 17. Batting first, Papua New Guinea could manage just 129/9 and Jatinder Singh (73* off 42 balls) led the chase to help Oman win by 10 wickets.

