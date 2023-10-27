The first nail-biting thriller of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as South Africa narrowly edges past Pakistan by one wicket at Chennai. Batting first, Pakistan set a target of 271 on the board. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel scored half-centuries to take Pakistan out of a troubled situation to a competitive total. Tabraiz Shamsi picked a four-wicket haul. Chasing it, only Aiden Markram could provide stability in the South African batting lineup as Pakistan kept picking regular wickets and when Markam got dismissed, they still needed 21 runs with only three wickets in hand. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr created a few chances but it was not to be as Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi took South Africa over the finishing line.

South Africa Edge Past Pakistan By One Wicket

A MASSIVE VICTORY FOR THE PROTEAS 🇿🇦 A remarkable chase from the Proteas which went to the very end🔥 What A Win !🥳#PAKvSA #CWC23 #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/jXmaHUZzRa — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 27, 2023

