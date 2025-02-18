The ICC (International Cricket Council) released a splendid promotional video for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and it got fans talking, not just because it featured the animated avatars of all the team captains. Fans also spotted a Vadapav kept on the table when Rohit Sharma's animated avatar was seen sipping tea from a cup, in the video. Vadapav is a highly popular food in Mumbai. Fans, on a number of occasions, have teased Rohit Sharma with the popular food item. In a video from 2018 shared by Mumbai Indians on Rohit Sharma's birthday, the star cricketer's friends shared how he used to hide and eat Vadapav. Commentator Harsha Bhogle had even made a remark, "Hold my Vadapav..." when Rohit Sharma hit a six against New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal. Take a look at some reactions below. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Latest Promo Released, Features Animated Avatars of Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Mohammad Rizwan And Others (Watch Video).

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Promo With Animated Avatars of Rohit Sharma and Other Captains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

'Vadapav on Rohit Sharma's Table is Personal'

Photo credit: Instagram

'That Vadapav is Too Hilarious'

Photo credit: Instagram

Fans React to Vadapav on Rohit Sharma's Table

Photo credit: Instagram

Another Fan Spots Vadapav With Rohit Sharma's Animated Avatar

Icc literally posted rohit sharma with Vadapav on instagram 😭😂 #rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/AO9BuWSsDG — SAHIL (@82_MCG__) February 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)