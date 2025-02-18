The ICC (International Cricket Council) released the latest promo for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which starts on February 19 and it features the animated avatars of the captains of the teams. The clip starts off with the animated avatar of Rohit Sharma sipping a cup of tea and reading the newspaper where the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 appears to come alive. A ball was placed on the table where he sat and he hurled the ball in the air before it transitioned into one of his shots. Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto's avatar followed and his avatar jumped out of a boat and hit a cricket ball that came in his direction, transitioning into his shot played during a match. Steve Smith is up next and the same follows for all captains and it ends with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Promo Featuring Animated Avatars of Captains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)