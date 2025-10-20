Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) shared heartbreaking visuals on social media after 3 Afghan cricketers and civilians were killed by Pakistani airstrikes in Paktika province. The ACB, in a social media post on October 18, revealed that the airstrikes conducted by Pakistan during the cross-border conflict between the two nations resulted in the deaths of three young cricketers-Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon and other civilians and had expressed condolences at this loss. On October 19, the ACB put out a video showing the painful visuals showed the aftermath of the attack that claimed the lives of the cricketers and civilians. The video also contained interviews of those close to the young cricketers and footage of the destruction caused by the airstrikes. Earlier, the ICC and BCCI had also condemned this attack on Afghan cricketers. Afghanistan Cricket Board Thanks ICC For Condemning Death of 3 Afghan Cricketers in Airstrikes Conducted by Pakistan in Paktika, Urges Implementation of 'Firm and Decisive Measures'.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Shares Heartbreaking Visuals

