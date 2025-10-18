In an unfortunate development, three young Afghanistan cricketers – Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon – lost their lives during an airstrike conducted by the Pakistan army in Paktika province. The development has shaken up the cricketing fraternity and both ICC and BCCI has stood in solidarity with Afghanistan cricket board, issuing statements. In return, ACB has thanked and extended gratitude to the ICC for their gesture and also urged them to take ' firm and decisive measures against those responsible for this inhumane attack.' BCCI Extends Condolences After 3 Afghan Cricketers Die in Airstrikes Conducted by Pakistan in Afghanistan’s Paktika Province, Condemns ‘Ghastly and Unwarranted Attack’.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Thanks ICC For Condemning Death of 3 Afghan Cricketers

The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its sincere gratitude to the @ICC for issuing its statement following the ACB’s appeal. This gesture genuinely reflects the ICC’s neutrality, compassion, and commitment to fairness in expressing its sorrow and sympathy over the tragic… — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 18, 2025

