Gautam Gambhir was surely pumped up and excited after he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders' camp ahead of IPL 2024. Gambhir, who was roped by the former IPL winners as mentor earlier, was welcomed by a group of fans who chanted his name as he arrived at the airport in Kolkata. Taking to social media, Gambhir posted a pic of himself after joining the KKR camp and wrote this as caption, "This is my air, these are my people, this is where I stand! #AmiKKR @KKRiders." Gambhir had led Kolkata Knight Riders to both their IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014 respectively. KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Receives Warm Welcome As He Arrives in Kolkata Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Joins KKR Camp, Posts Pic

This is my air, these are my people, this is where I stand! #AmiKKR @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/QUb1pGRkeB — Gautam Gambhir (Modi Ka Parivar) (@GautamGambhir) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)