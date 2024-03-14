Cricket fans in Kolkata love Gautam Gambhir and it was clearly evident when he received a warm welcome upon landing at the airport ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) campaign in IPL 2024. Gambhir is a KKR legend, having led the Knights to both their title wins in 2012 and 2014 and he is making a return to the franchise, this time as a mentor of the team captained by Shreyas Iyer. Gambhir, who previously was the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, was greeted with loud cheers from fans who held out posters for him at the airport. KKR start their IPL campaign against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 23. Venkatesh Iyer Expresses His Thoughts on Gautam Gambhir’s Inclusion in Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead of IPL 2024.

Gautam Gambhir Receives Warm Welcome in Kolkata

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)