Star left-handed batter Tilak Varma became the second Indian cricketer to make centuries in consecutive T20I innings. The youngster achieved this glorious milestone during the India vs South Africa fourth T20I in Johannesburg. Tilak Varma reached his century in just 41 balls. After reaching his second T20I century, Tilak joined wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson to hit back-to-back T20I centuries. Earlier, in the third T20I, Varma slammed his maiden T20I century in Centurion against South Africa. Sanju Samson Scores His Third Century in T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024.

Tilak Varma Hits his Second T20I Century!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)