Star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson hammered his third T20I century during the India vs South Africa final T20I of the four-match series at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Samson made his century in just 50 balls. Earlier, the wicketkeeper-batter hammered a century in the first T20I in Durban, after which Samson recorded two consecutive ducks in the second and third T20Is against South Africa. The India national cricket team are leading the four-match T20I series 2-1. against host South Africa. Indian Cricket Team Hosted by Consulate General of India in Johannesburg Ahead of IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 (See Pics).

Sanju Samson reaches the century!

2⃣nd TON of the series 👌 👌 3⃣rd TON in T20Is 💪 💪 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗷𝘂 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 - 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗔 𝗕𝗼𝘄 🙌 🙌 Live ▶️ https://t.co/b22K7t8KwL#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/aT3Md069P1 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2024

