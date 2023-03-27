It is officially declared and confirmed that Star English batter Jonny Bairstow and Indian fast bowler Prasidh krishan will not be able to contribute their services to their franchises Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. Hence, the rising youngster of BBL Matt Short and veteran Indian swing bowler Sandeep Sharma will replace them in the respective franchises as confirmed by a statement released by Indian Premier League official twitter handle.

Official Replacements of Injured Jonny Bairstow and Prasidh Krishna Announced

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Matthew Short joins Punjab Kings; Sandeep Sharma signed by Rajasthan Royals. #TATAIPL More Details 🔽 https://t.co/pzQH0lWDkr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2023

