Arshdeep Singh was on target and broke the middle-stump twice off consecutive deliveries in the IPL 2023 match between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 22. The left-arm pacer nailed those deliveries as he first broke Tilak Varma's middle-stump and proceeded to do the same against Nehal Wadhera in the next delivery! His magical bowling in the final over helped Punjab Kings win an absolute thriller in the IPL, after scoring 214/8 in the first innings. Suryakumar Yadav Reaches 6000 Runs in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

Arshdeep Singh Breaks Middle-Stump, Twice!

