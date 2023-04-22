Suryakumar Yadav registered another achievement as he reached 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Mumbai Indians batter, also the holder of the top spot in the T20I rankings, was at his absolute best as he scored a half-century in this match, smashing the bowlers to all round the park. Suryakumar Yadav, with this achievement, joined a list of players the likes of which include Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, among others. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian to Hit 250 Sixes in IPL, Achieves Feat During MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav Achieves New Milestone

🔥 EAST OR BEST, SKY IS THE BEST ! Suryakumar Yadav shows no signs of slowing down as he becomes the latest addition to the elite 6000 T20 runs club. ⚡ A true powerhouse in the format, he continues to cement his position as one of the best T20 batters in the world! 📷 BCCI •… pic.twitter.com/lDOfDAAGzf — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) April 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)