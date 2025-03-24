The IPL 2025 is off to a great start with three blockbuster matches having taken place so far. On March 24, it will be Delhi Capitals (DC) facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025. Visakhapatnam will host the DC vs LSG clash that starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This match is one to watch out for as it will feature Rishabh Pant going up against his former team, Delhi Capitals. The most expensive player in IPL history, Rishabh Pant had led Delhi Capitals in the past and now, he will captain Lucknow Super Giants, hoping to see the side get a winning start. Axar Patel has taken over the reins of Delhi Capitals and it will be a fascinating contest at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Also, KL Rahul, who captained LSG for three years, is with Delhi Capitals this time. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Sunrisers Hyderabad Move to Top Spot, RCB Second.

IPL 2025 Schedule for March 24

