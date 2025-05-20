Pride is on the line when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 20. Both teams have had poor campaigns in IPL 2025 and are knocked out of the race to make it to the playoffs. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is set to host the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). MS Dhoni's CSK enter this clash on the back of a win over defending champions KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) in their last match before the resumption of IPL 2025. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, were beaten by Punjab Kings in their last outing in IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: LSG Out of Play-Off Race After Suffering Six-Wicket Loss Against SRH in Lucknow.

IPL Schedule for May 20

