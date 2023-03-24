Women's Premier League 2023 has finally entered its business stage. In today's (March 24) match, Mumbai Indians will face UP Warriorz in the eliminator round. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at DR DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website. MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2023 Eliminator Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match at Mumbai.

Today's Match in WPL 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)