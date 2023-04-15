Virat Kohli found it hard to contain his laughter as he watched himself bat in an IPL 2023 match in Punjabi commentary. The RCB star laughed out loud as he watched a video of one of his innings in the tournament in Punjabi commentary. While laughing, he also stated that it was 'too funny!' The video of Kohli's hilarious reactions was shared by JioCinema on social media. Live Streaming of IPL 2023 is available on JioCinema in several Indian languages, including Punjabi, Bihari, Marathi, Odiya and Gujarati, among others. JioCinema To Start Charging for Content by the End of IPL 2023? Here's What the Streaming Platform Has to Say.

Virat Kohli in Splits While Watching Himself Bat in Punjabi Commentary

😯 Oy teri! Punjabi munda Virat Kohli found some time to get away from the shor... to catch up with Punjabi commentary on JioCinema! 😃 #IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL #IPL2023 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/QPpYoYGa8w — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)