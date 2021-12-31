Travis Head has been tested positive for COVID-19. The ICC has confirmed the update on social media. Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have joined the team ahead of Ashes 2021. Australia vs England, 4th Test 2022 on January 5, 2022.

Cricket Australia has confirmed Travis Head has tested positive to Covid-19 following a routine PCR test. Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have joined the Australian #Ashes squad as additional cover. pic.twitter.com/zyl4j1CZcZ — ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)