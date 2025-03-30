It has not been an ideal start for the lethal Sunrisers Hyderabad in the DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match. The entire top order of the Orange Army has collapsed, surrendering to the raw pace of star Australia national cricket team bowler Mitchell Starc. The bowler picked up three big wickets in the top four, showing the road to the dugout to Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The last one was the wicket of Travis Head, falling bat 4.1 overs, with Starc making Head depart for a score of 22 runs of 12 deliveries. It was a short seam delivery, short ball, outside off. Head aimed to shoot it toward the leg side and hit it hard, but it hit the outside edge, and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper KL Rahul making no mistake caught it behind. This was Head's sixth dismissal in eight meetings with Starc. How to Watch DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar? Get TV Telecast Details of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match.

Starc Scalps Wicket of Travis Head:

Travis Head Wicket Video:

