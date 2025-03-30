In the first encounter of March 30, a double-header Sunday, Delhi Capitals will clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 10 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can find the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 Hindi/Tamil/Kannada TV channels. Fans in India can get the Capitals vs Sunrisers IPL 2025 live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. However, for complete coverage of the match, fans will require a subscription. Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of IPL 2025 On DTH.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Live

Two power-packed teams, one ultimate battle! 💥 Will #DelhiCapitals build on their momentum against the blazing #SunrisersHyderabad, who look to bounce back from a tough loss? 🔥🏏 Drop your predictions below! ✍️👇#IPLonJioStar 👉 DC 🆚 SRH | SUN, 30th MAR, 2:30 PM | LIVE on… pic.twitter.com/wsv0fONkby — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 30, 2025

