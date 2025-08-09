Anaya Bangar celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2025 with his brother Atharva on August 9. In a series of heartwarming pictures, Anaya Bangar was seen tying a rakhi on his brother Atharva's wrist. "Tying not just a rakhi, but years of love, laughter, and endless sibling banter," Anaya Bangar wrote while offering glimpses of the Raksha Bandhan 2025 celebration with brother Atharva. Earlier, Anaya Bangar, who underwent Hormonal Replacement Therapy (HRT), had provided reports of HRT and called for the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and the ICC (International Cricket Council) to include transgender athletes in women's cricket. Anaya Bangar Successfully Undergoes Major Gender-Affirming 'Breast Augmentation and Tracheal Shave' Surgeries (See Post).

Anaya Bangar Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Brother Atharva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

