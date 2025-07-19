Umar Amin's innings was cut short after a mix-up with Mohammad Hafeez led to his run out during the England Champions vs Pakistan Champions match in WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) at Edgbaston on July 19. This happened in the eighth over of the first innings, bowled by Dimitri Mascarenhas, when Mohammad Hafeez cut the ball and in a bid to get a single. He did take a few steps out in a bid to run the single but tracked back after realising that there wasn't a run. As he was ball-watching all this while, Umar Amin almost ran to his end and he was run out at the non-striker's end after he failed to make it back. A throw by Phil Mustard was collected by Dimitri Mascarenhas, who took out the stumps in time. Kamran Akmal Misses Stumping Chance During England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match, Fans Troll Ex-PAK Wicketkeeper.

Watch Umar Amin's Run Out Here:

