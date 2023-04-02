Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently playing against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. During the 1st ball of the 15th over, Umran Malik delivered a peach of a delivery to clean up Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal. The speedster also clocked 149.3 kmph during this wicket-taking delivery. This was Umran's first wicket of this season's IPL.

Umran Malik Cleans Up Devdutt Padikkal

