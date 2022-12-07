Imran Malik has added to the Indian squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh after injury ruled out Mohammad Shami. Umran was benched in the first ODI and now was included in the playing XI, replacing unwell Kuldeep Sen. Umran, known for his sheer pace, justified his selection as he cleaned up left-handed batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto with a pacy delivery of 151 kmph. Umran sent the off stump cartwheeling, a sight fast bowlers love!

Umran Malik Clocks 151 kmph!

Umran Malik's Opening Over

𝑻𝒐𝒐 𝑭𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝑻𝒐𝒐 𝑭𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒖𝒔 🔥 Umran Malik announced himself to the Bangladeshi batters with a sizzling 1️⃣st over that left even the experienced Shakib Al Hasan all over the place 🥵💨 Rate this first over in 1️⃣ word.#SonySportsNetwork #UmranMalik #BANvIND #AsliSher pic.twitter.com/1MGjybZ2lR — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)