Umran Malik, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer, yet again walked away with 'Swiggy Instamart Fastest Delivery of the Match' award. The award, apparently, is given to the bowler who bowls the fastest ball of the match. And Umran has now won the award every time SRH taken field as it is his eighth such award in a row. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer clocked 152.9 kph to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha during SRH vs GT match. Umran Malik Scalps Maiden Five-Wicket Haul During GT vs SRH Clash, Registers Best Figures in the IPL 2022.

