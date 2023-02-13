Teams now have turned their attention to securing local bowling talents as UP Warriorz have now secured the services of young left arm seam bowling talent Anjali Sarvani. Her skills with the new ball can be an asset for UPW in the upcoming season of WPL.

Anjali Sarvani Sold to UPW For INR 55 Lakh

