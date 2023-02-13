Shweta Sehrawat, one of the stars of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup winning Indian team who impressed through her top of the order batting exploits, gets sold to UP Warriorz for INR 40 Lakh. She will most likely open the batting with Alyssa Healy and provide UPW some fiery starts and foundations.

Shweta Sehrawat Sold to UPW

Shweta Sehrawat - Vice-captain of the India's U19 WC winning team is next 😃 Her base price is INR 10 Lakh She is SOLD to @UPWarriorz for INR 40 Lakh #WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

