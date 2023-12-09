Some shocking bidding as Indian uncapped cricketer Vrinda Dinesh joins the list of sold cricketers as she joins UP Warriorz for INR 1.3 Crore. Vrinda Dinesh is an young and skilled batter and she is another addition to the list of young cricketers UP Warriorz has supported since the last edition.

Vrinda Dinesh Sold to UPW-W For INR 1.3 Crore

SOLD for INR 1.3 Cr! Vrinda Dinesh will now feature for the @UPWarriorz 💜#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)