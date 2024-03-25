The first round of matches in IPL 2024 are over, with the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians contest and Rajasthan Royals finding themselves at the top of the updated points table. The Sanju Samson-led outfit defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs to begin their IPL 2024 campaign and are on top of the updated IPL 2024 points table due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) than the other teams with winning starts. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are second and followed by Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in fourth. After beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring thriller on Saturday (March 23) night, Kolkata Knight Riders are fifth. Meanwhile, LSG occupy the bottom spot. Dog Interrupts Play During GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Videos Go Viral.

Updated IPL 2024 Points Table after GT vs MI Match

#TATAIPL 2024 is well and truly underway! 🙌 How did your favourite team’s first game of the season go? 🤔 🥳 or 😢? pic.twitter.com/0cq82lGcO2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2024

