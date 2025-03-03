The 15th match of the Women's Premier League is being played between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first. The UP Warriorz has named two changes in their playing XI. Tahlia McGrath and Saima Thakor will miss the clash for UP Warriorz. In place of them, Gouher Sultana and Georgia Voll make their way into the playing XI. The Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants are playing with the same 11. RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

Teams:

UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra

UP Warriorz Elected to Field First Against Gujarat Giants

