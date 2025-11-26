Fastest Indian to a T20 hundred, Urvil Patel showcased his batting prowess when the CSK batter registered a 31-ball hundred during the Gujarat vs Services Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26. Patel's 31-ball 100 was laced with 11 fours and eight sixes, coming while opening the innings, with Gujarat chasing 183 in their SMAT 2025-26 Elite match in Hyderabad. Patel already has a 28-ball T20 century, which came against Tripura in the last edition of SMAT. Suryakumar Yadav Named in Mumbai's Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26, Shardul Thakur to Captain.

Urvil Patel Slams 31-Ball T20 100

