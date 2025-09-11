United States of America (USA) speedster Saurabh Netravalkar was spotted in the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) training jersey amid the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 tournament. The USA speedster shared a story on his Instagram handle along with Ali Khan, who also plays for the USA. Meanwhile, TKR is having a brilliant run in the ongoing CPL 2025 season. Trinbago Knight Riders are ranked second in the points table with 12 points to their name. They have won six matches out of the nine they have played till now. Trinbago Knight Riders Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by Six Wickets in CPL 2025-26; Alex Hales, Colin Munro Shine As TKR Claim Top Spot in Standings.

Saurabh Netravalkar Spotted in TKR Training Jersey

Saurabh Netravalkar spotted in TKR training jersey. (Photo credits: Instagram/saurabh_netra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)