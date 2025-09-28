India is currently playing with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in the Dubai International cricket stadium in Dubai. This is the first time India is playing Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup. The controversies that the two teams have been associated with throughout the competition has made the final more spicy for the fans. Amid the India vs Pakistan clash, fans complain of the poor quality of the live streaming feed provided by the SonyLIV mobile app and website. They point out at the constant buffering and the need to restart the app frequently. They also complain about the nonstop adds and frequent display condom ads inappropriate for family audience. Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided After Salman Ali Agha Scalps Controversial Catch of Suryakumar Yadav During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match (Watch Video).

'Thank You For Ruining the Final'

'Worst OTT'

'Condom Advertisements Are Playing Flawlessly'

'Pathetic Streaming'

'What is Wrong?'

'SonyLIV is Awful'

'Absolutely Atrocious'

'Morons'

'What's With the Condom Ads'

