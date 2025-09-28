India is currently playing with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in the Dubai International cricket stadium in Dubai. This is the first time India is playing Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup. The controversies that the two teams have been associated with throughout the competition has made the final more spicy for the fans. Amid the India vs Pakistan clash, fans complain of the poor quality of the live streaming feed provided by the SonyLIV mobile app and website. They point out at the constant buffering and the need to restart the app frequently. They also complain about the nonstop adds and frequent display condom ads inappropriate for family audience. Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided After Salman Ali Agha Scalps Controversial Catch of Suryakumar Yadav During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match (Watch Video).

'Thank You For Ruining the Final'

Thank you @SonyLIV for ruining the final. I want refund on my subscription. pic.twitter.com/lv2W8IdnQ2 — faiyaz.eth (@FTradess) September 28, 2025

'Worst OTT'

Worst ott to watch any sports @SonyLIV . Keeps buffering, and to many ads. Lagging live telecast. 'A' rated ads. Never coming back to you after #AsiaCup2025 #indvspak2025 — Ankit Narang (@yahooankit) September 28, 2025

'Condom Advertisements Are Playing Flawlessly'

@SonyLIV The whole match is buffering, but the condom advertisements are playing flawlessly. Glad to see your priorities are straight.#IndiaVsPakistan#INDvPAK#SonyLIV — Professor Raju (@tom_ashi07) September 28, 2025

'Pathetic Streaming'

Scorecard not updating properly!!! Pathetic streaming #sonyliv — sougata modak (@ModakSougata) September 28, 2025

'What is Wrong?'

@SonyLIV what is wrong w your streaming platform ?? Its Ind vs Pak and the video audio don’t sync together. C’mon man this lack use to happen on other platforms 2 years ago. Jeez — Pranit Bhagat (@Pranit_99) September 28, 2025

'SonyLIV is Awful'

Sony Liv is awful. It force stops and you have to start the app again and watch the ads for two minutes, catch live action for two balls and start all over again. @SonyLIV — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) September 28, 2025

'Absolutely Atrocious'

I'm glad I won't have to watch a match on @SonyLIV after this. Absolutely atrocious. — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) September 28, 2025

'Morons'

Yeah, we get it, it’s #IndiaVsPakistan . But that doesn’t mean you have to shove a condom ad every damn over, @SonyLIV . Family is watching, morons ! — dk (@thefilmyyguyy) September 28, 2025

'What's With the Condom Ads'

@SonyLIV What's with the condom ads ??? How do you expect kids(below 10 yrs) to watch the cricket match with the condom ads ??? Isn't there some kinda censorship against it @MIB_India #INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan — lone wolf (@egoisticwolf01) September 28, 2025

