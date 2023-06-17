Usman Khawaja continues to enjoy his purple patch in Test Cricket as he provides reliability in the Australian innings in the first Test of the Ashes against England at Edgbaston by scoring a brilliant century. In a docile surface, shot making was difficult, but he kept his nerves, survived the difficult phases and then took on the bowlers to complete his 15th Test hundred.

Usman Khawaja Scores His 15th Test Century

Usman Khawaja’s done it! A break through century in England, his 15th Test ton! #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 17, 2023

