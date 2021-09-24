Venkatesh Iyer helped Kolkata Knight Riders rise to the fourth position in the IPL points table through his remarkable innings against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The 26-year-old opening batsman smashed 53 runs in 30 balls and led KKR get a much-needed start in the encounter against defending champions MI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. He is drawing praises for the excellent start and exemplary innings that helped his team register a comfortable win. Twitterati laud the young star batsman and put out praises for his prominent feat in the second leg of IPL 2021.

Well Played Champ!

This is outstanding stuff from classy Venkatesh Iyer 💙 Well Played man🙌 #VenkateshIyer pic.twitter.com/nf37c1TG78 — Subho Majumdar (@SubhoMajumdar3) September 24, 2021

Emerging Talent

#MIvsKKR #KKRvMI Looks like Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen have found Brendon McCullum's guru mantra in the second phase of IPL. 🤣🤣 Venkatesh Iyer is a serious Talent. And Rahul Tripathi played an amazing knock. (#MIPaltan Krunal Pandya Bumrah Surya Morgan Russell Gill) pic.twitter.com/oKG9wceBKq — Roopam Anurag (@RoopamAnurag) September 23, 2021

Learnt From the Best?

Venkatesh Iyer scored Sixes from that pull shots. That what happens when you learn from the best. The score you know the reason you don't. #ViratKohli #IPL2O21 #KKR #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/kV3UXlAbTq — Y.🏌️‍♂️🇮🇳 (@iYashcasm) September 23, 2021

Absolutely!

This is Venkatesh Iyer 's world , we are just living in ❤️#VenkateshIyer — Critically Yours ! (@Awaaz_nichey) September 24, 2021

Didn't Realise This?

Oh Yes!

