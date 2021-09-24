Venkatesh Iyer helped Kolkata Knight Riders rise to the fourth position in the IPL points table through his remarkable innings against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The 26-year-old opening batsman smashed 53 runs in 30 balls and led KKR get a much-needed start in the encounter against defending champions MI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. He is drawing praises for the excellent start and exemplary innings that helped his team register a comfortable win. Twitterati laud the young star batsman and put out praises for his prominent feat in the second leg of IPL 2021.

