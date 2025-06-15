In the final of the ongoing Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, Pagariya Strikers will lock horns against NECO Master Blaster on June 15. The Pagariya Strikers vs NECO Master Blaster final match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, and will begin at 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, and fans can find viewing options of the Pagariya Strikers vs NECO Master Blaster live telecast on the DD Sports TV channel. There are also online viewing options for the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025. Fans can watch the Pagariya Strikers vs NECO Master Blaster final live streaming on the JioHotstar, Waves OTT, and FanCode app and website, respectively, but after purchasing a match/tour pass. New Cricket Rules: ICC Approves Changes to Two-Ball Rule in ODIs, Concussion Substitute Protocols.

Pagariya Strikers vs NECO Master Blaster Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

From the first ball to the final roar, the moment we’ve all been waiting for us here...the FINAL SHOWDOWN 🔥 Who will win? Let’s find out! 🏆 Thr FIRST VPTL MEN'S FINAL MATCH today 💥#VidarbhaProT20League #MensMatch #Finals #NecoMasterBlaster #PagariyaStrikers #LaguDeThaska pic.twitter.com/CagvkcW8UV — Vidarbha Pro T20 League (@vidarbhaprot20) June 15, 2025

