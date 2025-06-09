Bharat Rangers will lock horns with Orange Tigers in the ninth match of Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, on Monday, June 9. The Bharat Rangers vs Orange Tigers match is set to be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 and fans can watch the Bharat Rangers vs Orange Tigers live telecast on the DD Sports TV channel. There are also online viewing options for the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 as well. Fans can watch the Bharat Rangers vs Orange Tigers live streaming on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel, Waves OTT platform and also on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match/tour pass. VPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Pagariya Strikers Nagour Rise To First Spot in Standings.

Bharat Rangers vs Orange Tigers

विदर्भ प्रो टी20 लीग का रोमांचक मुकाबला! 🔥🏏 Bharat Rangers 🆚 Orange Tigers लाइव देखें - DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel और Waves OTT पर। 📺📱#VidarbhaProT20League #BharatRangersVsOrangeTigers pic.twitter.com/ZQ6twKrdCi — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 9, 2025

