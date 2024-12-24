Vinod Kambli was hospitalised in Thane after the former cricketer struggled with the health issues. In his recent interaction, Kambli wished fans Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. He even said that he is fine and will be fit again in two days. Upon asking about Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli mentioned that he is thankful to Sachin that his blessings are with him. Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India between 1993-2000. He recently attended the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at the Shivaji Park. During the event, he met Sachin and both of them shared an emotional moment. Vinod Kambli to Receive Financial Aid From Thane Hospital Where He’s Being Treated At After His Health Deteriorates (Watch Video).

Vinod Kambli Provides Health Update From Hospital

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Former Indian Cricketer Vinod Kambli says, "I am feeling better now...I will never leave this (cricket) because I remember the number of centuries and double centuries I have hit...We are three left-handers in the family. I am thankful to Sachin Tendulkar as… https://t.co/ZQsUuVV1pO pic.twitter.com/Xj8UQbAgmQ — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

