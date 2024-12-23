Former India national cricket team cricketer Vinod Kambil has been admitted to a Thane hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated. In a heartwarming gesture, the hospital has taken responsibility for Kambli's treatment and also assured financial aid for the 52-year-old. Recently, the former India cricketer attended the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at Shivaji Park, which was also attended by his old friend Sachin Tendulkar. Vinod Kambli Admitted in Thane Hospital Following Health Scare, Former Indian Cricketer's Condition Stable but Remains Critical.

Great Gesture by Thane Hospital for Vinod Kambli

VIDEO | Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital, a private facility in Thane, Maharashtra, on Saturday, December 21, after his health condition deteriorated. The 52-year-old was brought to the hospital by one of his fans who also owns the hospital in… pic.twitter.com/128LnbYkcu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)