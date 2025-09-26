India national cricket team ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has got a reply from Mohammad Kaif on X, after he termed the retired cricketer's analysis as inaccurate. Mohammad Kaif stated that under former captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah bowled overs "1, 13, 17, 19", but under Suryakumar Yadav, he is bowling three overs in the first six of the powerplay itself, to protect himself from injury. Kaif had further added that it's hurting India's bowling. Jasprit Bumrah had quoted Kaif's post and wrote, "Inaccurate before inaccurate again". Now, replying to Bumrah's reply, Mohammad Kaif has written that he is a "well-wisher and an admirer" of the bowler, and termed him "Indian cricket's biggest match-winner". At the same time, Mohammad Kaif has urged Jasprit Bumrah to take his previous comment as a "cricketing observation". When India played Pakistan on September 21, Bumrah had a poor 0 wickets for 45 runs spell. Against Bangladesh, he was better, finishing 2/18. 'Inaccurate Again' Jasprit Bumrah Slams Mohammad Kaif After Former Indian Cricketer Pointed Out His Reshuffled Over Distributions During Asia Cup 2025 As Attempt to 'Avoid Injury' (See Post).

Mohammad Kaif's Request To Jasprit Bumrah

Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are Indian cricket's biggest match-winner and I know what it takes to give it all when on field wearing India colours. https://t.co/FqJh7NgRb9 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 26, 2025

