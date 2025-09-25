Jasprit Bumrah has not been bowling at the best of forms in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Although he remained among wickets, but in the Super 4 match against Pakistan he ended up being expensive. India are playing with a combination where they have only one specialist seamer. That is why Bumrah was seen bowling three overs on the trot in the powerplay before the spinners came in. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif viewed it in a different lens and he pointed out that Bumrah's reshuffled over-distribution is his attempt to avoid injury. He is bowling back-to-back overs to complete the major amount of his spell while his body is warmed up. While it was a considerable view, Bumrah reposted it with the caption 'Inaccurate before inaccurate again'. It made fans wonder and they made the post viral on social media. 'Should Have Had Handshakes With Pakistan' Shashi Tharoor Questions India's 'No Handshake' Policy With PAK Team in Asia Cup 2025; Cites Example of Kargil War (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Slams Mohammad Kaif

Inaccurate before inaccurate again 👍🏾 https://t.co/knkjXOGOKb — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Jasprit Bumrah). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)