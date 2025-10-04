Treasure hunters struck gold off Florida’s Atlantic coast this summer, uncovering over a thousand Spanish gold and silver coins estimated at USD 1 million, AP reported. The coins, believed to have been minted in the Spanish colonies of Bolivia, Mexico, and Peru, were discovered by divers from Queens Jewels LLC, a shipwreck salvage company. The find hails from the famed 1715 Spanish fleet, which sank in a hurricane on July 31, 1715, while transporting gold, silver, and jewels from the New World to Spain. Treasure Coast has long been a hotspot for historic shipwrecks, with millions of dollars in coins recovered over the years between Melbourne and Fort Pierce by salvagers and collectors alike. Florida Shocker: Angry Over Neighbour Feeding His Pet Peacocks, Man Kills and Eats Birds in US.

Historic Treasure Discovery Off Florida’s Treasure Coast

