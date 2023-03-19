Shahid Afridi's gesture of signing an Indian flag given to him by a security official went viral. The former Pakistan captain is currently in Qatar for the Legends League Cricket Masters T20 tournament and is captaining the Asia Lions side. Afridi was seen obliging to the request made by the security official as he signed the Indian flag and also a jersey given to him. 'PSL 2023 Digital Ratings Higher Than IPL' PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Makes Bold Claim While Speaking on Success of Pakistan Super League (Watch Video).

Shahid Afridi Signs Indian Flag Given by Security Official

Shahid Afridi signing the Indian flag given to him by an Indian security official in Qatar. He has such a big heart ❤️ #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/F0ItuTcUNQ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)