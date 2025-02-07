Fans entering the field to meet their idols has become a normal thing now. Despite very strict rules and number of guards in the ground for games, many fans successfully breach the security and enter the field. With this in mind, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore had unique way to ensure countering such incidences – with drills on how to catch an intruder. In the video, fans from various entries try to enter the field and security guards try to catch them as early as possible. With security being the major concern in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, this could be an interesting way to deal with the same. Watch the video below. ICC Champion Trophy 2025 will start from February 19 and the grounds are ready to host the mega event. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: 12 Umpires, Three Match Referees Named As Tournament Officials.

Security Officials at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Conducting Drills on How to Catch An Intruder Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

