Virat Kohli made it to the record books with a sensational hundred in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 21. The right-hander registered his second consecutive hundred of the tournament as his knock guided RCB to a competitive total against Gujarat Titans. Kohli also broke the record for scoring the most IPL hundreds. This was his seventh, surpassing Chris Gayle, who had six to his name. Anushka Sharma Blows Flying Kisses to Virat Kohli After His Second Consecutive Century in IPL 2023 During RCB vs GT Match (Watch Video).

Man of the Hour

Virat is there when we need him! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 21, 2023

'Greatness Personified'

Back to back IPL centuries. Just a master of his surroundings right now. It is very reminiscent of 2016 Virat Kohli. Greatness personified. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 21, 2023

Back to Back!

Back to back 💯 for GOAT @imVkohli it’s a Privilage to witness and call his batting… pic.twitter.com/uTHsMadiQs — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 21, 2023

'Carried RCB'

Another classic hundred by @imVkohli. He literally carried @RCBTweets on his shoulders tonight with his superb batting. #IPL2023 #RCBvGT — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) May 21, 2023

'Another Day, Another Masterpiece'

Another day, another masterpiece! Congratulations to @imVkohli on yet another incredible century! 🏏🙌 Your consistency, passion, and sheer talent continue to inspire us all. Witnessing your century from the ground feels like deja vu all over again. #IPL2023 #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/hdpDod7dcF — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 21, 2023

