Virat Kohli and Cameron Green engaged in a fun moment during the Orange Cap presentation in the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match on March 29. This happened during the innings break after Kohli's 83* propelled RCB to 182/6 after KKR won the toss and chose to bowl first. Kohli's knock helped him reclaim the Orange Cap from Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, and Green was the one who handed it over to him. Ian Bishop was on commentary and asked Kohli a question, who suddenly looked at Green and laughed. The Australian then returned and took the mic from Kohli, continuing with the interview. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Hug Each Other, Chat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match; Pics and Videos Go Viral.

