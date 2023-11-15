Virat Kohli has achieved a remarkable feat of completing 50 ODI centuries in his career when he reached three figure mark against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After completing his century, Virat first kneeled down sinking in the feeling and then bowed to Sachin Tendulkar in the stands of Wankhede Stadium whose record of 49 centuries he broke while achieving the feat. Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of Most ODI Centuries, Completes His 50th Hundred During IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

Virat Kohli Bows Down to Sachin Tendulkar After Breaking His Record of Most ODI Centuries

